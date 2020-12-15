To Your Good Health: Is slow the best speed for fatty liver weight loss?

ANSWER: An epiretinal membrane, also called a macular pucker, is a thin layer that forms over the retina at the back of the eye. It is semi-translucent, and as such can cause loss of vision or visual distortion. They are common and occur more frequently in older individuals. Most of the time, they do not require treatment. They can form for no particular reason, and these are usually asymptomatic. However, an epiretinal membrane can form after certain eye conditions, especially retinal detachment. It's possible for it to attach to and pull the retina, causing distortions in the vision. It may also decrease vision when it is thicker and interfering with the function of the retina.

The only treatment is surgery. The decision to perform surgery is made by how much the vision is affected. Although surgery is relatively safe and usually effective, there are possible complications. Most eye doctors do not rush to surgery, except in less-common cases where there is swelling in the most critical part of the retina (called the macula) for central vision. People whose epiretinal membrane gets worse, or who have the kind that can pull the retina out of shape, may also require surgery.

DR. ROACH WRITES: A recent column on pneumonia vaccines contained an error: I said that the 13-valent conjugate vaccine, Prevnar, was a 2-dose series. It is a single dose. Many people get both the 23-valent polysaccharide vaccine, Pneumovax, as well as the 13-valent Prevnar, but my column misstated this. I appreciate my sharp-eyed colleagues who wrote in to correct this.

Dr. Roach regrets that he is unable to answer individual letters, but will incorporate them in the column whenever possible. Readers may email questions to ToYourGoodHealth@med.cornell.edu or send mail to 628 Virginia Dr., Orlando, FL 32803.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0