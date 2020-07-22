To Your Good Health: Is 'really low' urine pH a health hazard?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DEAR DR. ROACH: I have a friend who's 28 with "really low" urine pH (I don't know how low). Apparently, it is due to constant dehydration and drinking coffee all day long, to the point that the doctor recommended that he drink lots of water with lemon (perhaps just to prevent dehydration and nothing else.)

That sounds counterintuitive to me. I recall you mentioning before that the body maintains a fairly constant pH. Does that also apply to urine? Could you please comment on urine pH, its spontaneous changes, causes and potential issues that acidic urine may cause in otherwise healthy males? — K.S.

ANSWER: The body maintains a very constant pH of the blood at a slightly alkaline 7.4 (7 is neutral; below 7 is acidic, above 7 is alkaline). Even a few tenths of a point higher or lower and the body is in severe trouble, as enzymes stop working properly.

The primary method the body uses to regulate blood pH is by increasing or decreasing carbonic acid loss through breathing out more or less carbon dioxide, but the kidneys play their part by adjusting urine pH. Most North Americans consume a diet high in meat, which requires the kidney to excrete acid, but the urine pH cannot get much below 4.5 due to limitations of the kidney.