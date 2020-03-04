To Your Good Health: Is nuclear stress test unnecessary follow-up if symptom-free?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Questioning your doctor about a test he has ordered is uncomfortable for some people, but most doctors don't feel threatened by a respectful request to explain our reasoning. Medical care ideally includes shared decision making, and although many people defer entirely to their doctors, people will get better care if they share their concerns and desires with their doctors as logically as you have here.

DEAR DR. ROACH: Sadly, my older brother had a stroke a few years ago after a tumor on his pituitary gland burst and blood went into his brain. He is paralyzed on his entire right side. He is in a care facility, and there are a few more people there who are even more incapacitated than he is. I wonder how these people, who are in their 90s and pretty much totally immobile, are able to live as long as they do without having ANY physical activity. I would think their hearts, lungs, muscles, etc., would just give out due to lack of usage or stimulus.

How is it that they can continue to hang on despite having no exercise for their frail bodies? — N.H.

ANSWER: I am very sorry about your brother. Visiting such care facilities can be painful, but it is so appreciated.