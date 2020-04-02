To Your Good Health: Is it worth it to insist on brand name at the pharmacy?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DEAR DR. ROACH: I read that with certain medications, you should never take the generic medicine over the nongeneric. I read this for Synthroid and levothyroxine, as the range for healthy varies greatly. Is this true? I have heard this true about heart drugs also. — K.A.

ANSWER: Many physicians insist on brand-name Synthroid; however, generic levothyroxine is effective at treating thyroid issues. I treat my own patients with either, depending on their preference.

A 2017 study showed that brand-name Synthroid was about 1.7% better than a generic at keeping patients in the desirable range of thyroid hormone. The clinical value of this is marginal. However, patients who are taking levothyroxine should use the same generic manufacturer, and if they must switch, should have a thyroid blood test afterward to make sure the dose is still appropriate. Your pharmacist can tell you your manufacturer and can try to order the same one consistently.

Other medications, such as some for heart problems and seizures, also have a narrow range of effectiveness: Too little and the drug is ineffective; too much and it is toxic. Some physicians prefer brand names, but the Food and Drug Administration requires that both brand name and generic drugs meet the same standards for exact doing and purity.