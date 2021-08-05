To Your Good Health: Intermittent fasting can be a useful weight-loss tool for some

My experience with it in my own patients has not been wildly successful, but my colleagues in weight management feel it is a useful tool for a subset of patients. Not everyone does well with intermittent fasting, no matter what type.

From the standpoint of weight management, black coffee and water, even if flavored, are zero calories and do not interfere with the goals of the diet.

DEAR DR. ROACH: I visited my oncologist yesterday for a follow-up after breast cancer treatment five years ago. My bloodwork was normal, but I have lost 30 pounds over the past year. This was on purpose: Weight loss came via counting calories and exercising. My doctor is concerned and wants me do have a scan of the chest, abdomen and pelvis. Is this really necessary? I feel perfectly healthy. — D.S.

ANSWER: This is a situation I have seen many times. I fervently hope that it's your hard work paying off, and that your weight is down due to your healthy lifestyle. But I have seen, and I'm sure your oncologist has seen, many people whose weight loss is due in part to the cancer coming back, or to a new, separate problem, possible related to the cancer treatment.