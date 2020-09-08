To Your Good Health: Insulin resistance can be minimized

DEAR DR. ROACH: I found my water aerobics class very helpful. Would a water aerobics class be safe during the coronavirus pandemic? Do the chemicals in the water kill the virus? — A.

ANSWER: The primary way of spreading coronavirus is person-to-person via respiratory droplets. If you are a few feet from another person, and you are both breathing heavily from exertion (or singing), then there is a high risk of transmitting the virus. Being in a pool does little or nothing to reduce that risk. Wearing a mask in the pool is impractical, so I don't think a water aerobics class with multiple people is advisable.

DEAR DR. ROACH: I'm 70 years old and do 400 push-ups every morning. I also lift weights two days a week. I have developed an epigastric hernia. It doesn't bother me, and my primary doctor said leave it alone. Can I continue my exercise program without causing further damage? I do wear a brace during my workout and feel absolutely no pain. — R.S.

ANSWER: Epigastric hernias are fairly common, especially in men. They arise from a weakness in the abdominal wall in the midline, above the belly button, and are generally small. Surgery is needed only rarely, and if your doctor has said not to worry about it, that's a very good reassurance.

If the exercise regimen isn't bothering you or your hernia, there is no reason to stop. Four hundred pushups is pretty impressive! Keep up the great work.

Dr. Roach regrets that he is unable to answer individual letters, but will incorporate them in the column whenever possible. Readers may email questions to ToYourGoodHealth@med.cornell.edu or send mail to 628 Virginia Dr., Orlando, FL 32803.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0