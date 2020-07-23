To Your Good Health: Insomnia, COVID complicate treatment of depression

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am an almost 69-year-old man in generally good health. Until the pandemic, I exercised regularly, but with Pilates studios closed I have only been walking. I have always been troubled with insomnia and have tried every sleep aid — both prescription and nonprescription — to no avail. That was until my internist prescribed trazodone 100 mg.

Four years ago, I suffered acute anxiety with no known trigger, for which I was prescribed Xanax. After a heart attack, my internist wanted me off of the Xanax completely and prescribed Lexapro (escitalopram 20 mg). Since beginning this medication last year, my sex drive has noticeably dipped. Now in the past couple of months I can achieve an erection but cannot reach orgasm. I am becoming very depressed again, and our current health crisis is not helping. I tried cutting back on the trazadone but then could not sleep. My internist just shrugs and says this is the side effect and offered no solution. Do you have any ideas for me that I can share with her? — B.

ANSWER: There are many factors that need to be balanced in your case, with no simple solution.