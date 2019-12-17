To Your Good Health: Inflammation of stomach caused by H. pylori bacteria

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A breath test looks for the urea made by that same bacterial enzyme, urease. It's an excellent way to confirm eradication of the organism. Once the infection is eradicated, your aunt needs no further evaluation and can follow any diet she likes.

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am an 86-year-old male who has been suffering from low iron and hemoglobin for approximately 13 months. I have had six iron infusions. They are administered once a week for two weeks. After the infusions, the iron level is good. However, after three months, the iron drops and another infusion is necessary. Health professionals have not explained why this happens or if there is a way to prevent it. Is there a limit to the number of times you can have the infusions? Why does the iron continue to drop? -- W.P.

ANSWER: Low iron levels can come only from poor iron absorption or excess iron loss. There are numerous causes of poor absorption, many of which are obvious. Two examples would be a history of surgery or known Crohn's disease. But some causes are not, such as undiagnosed celiac disease or never eating iron-rich foods.