To Your Good Health: In POTS, response to position changes is exaggerated

DEAR DR. ROACH: I have postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome. Is it safe for me to get the COVID-19 vaccine or will getting the vaccine make my tachycardia or other symptoms worse? — K.K.

ANSWER: The body goes through a complex set of changes to adapt to an upright posture. When changing from reclining to sitting or standing, the heart and blood vessels must react quickly in order to keep the blood supply to the brain constant. For most people, the systems work very well, and we can change positions frequently and quickly without any symptoms. However, most people have had the experience of getting a little lightheaded when they rise too quickly, and even feel like they might pass out. This is particularly the case after eating a large meal or drinking alcohol.