To Your Good Health: Imperfect vaccines still the best option to avoid hospitalization

There are two major problems with having atrial fibrillation. The first is that the heart rate, being irregular, can sometimes get so fast that it causes symptoms or even damage to the heart if it persists. In addition, because of a lack of coordinated electrical activity, the atria do not contract, causing the ventricles to do all the mechanical work of the heart. Most of the time, the heart can handle this, but in people with heart failure or who have damage to the heart valves, this can cause noticeable worsening of heart function.

The second problem is that if the atria don't contract, the blood can pool and clot, putting a person at risk for embolism. In an embolism, the clot flows downstream, especially to the brain, where it may cause a stroke. Virtually everyone over age 75 with atrial fibrillation, and many people younger who have additional clotting risks, should be on anticoagulant medication to reduce stroke risk.