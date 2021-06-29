To Your Good Health: Immunotherapy enhances, not replaces, a person's antibodies

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 51-year-old woman who underwent a nasal septoplasty two weeks ago to correct some long-term sinus issues. While the recovery has been very uncomfortable, I would say that it has not been very painful, minus a sore nose and a few headaches. My concern comes from the fact that upon discharge from the day of surgery at the hospital, I was prescribed 60 oxycodone tablets. I find this to be an excessive amount and am wondering how I should address my concerns with my surgeon. I only ended up using one and took the remaining amount to a prescription drop-off site, but I am concerned that another patient might become addicted or allow extras to fall into the wrong hands. — E.U.

ANSWER: I honor you for knowing how many opiates to prescribe after surgery better than your surgeon seems to. The guidelines for managing post-operative pain recommend giving only enough medication that pain is expected to last — three days is enough in the vast majority of cases. The prescribing of excess medication is thought to have been a significant factor in the opiate epidemic, for exactly the reasons you mentioned.