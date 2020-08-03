To Your Good Health: If atrial fibrillation is on and off, why are meds full time?

DEAR DR. ROACH: I read your column daily. It seems that most of the people ask questions after researching them on the internet. Do these people not ask their doctor about their condition before they research it on their own? I understand asking for a second or third opinion. Not talking to your doctor about your condition or about medicine you take is wrong. — E.T.

ANSWER: Most of the questions I get are asking for second or third opinions, or when a person's doctor has been unable to explain or hasn't done so in a way that a person could really understand. Sometimes I am asked to comment when a person's physicians have disagreed. Often, however, people ask me questions they are embarrassed to ask their doctors — and I tell them to ask and not be embarrassed. I also think many people forget that their pharmacist has a world of knowledge available to them.

Sometimes people ask questions when they remember them, which may be long after or well before a doctor's appointment. It's true that many people have done some internet research before they write in. The quality of information on the internet is highly variable, as there is a great deal of misinformation that appears plausible and comes from sources that may appear authoritative.

I answer questions in my column the way I would if I had a patient in front of me. At least, that is my goal. Although a few of my own patients HAVE asked me questions for the column, the deep understanding a doctor should have about a patient's complete medical history, exam results, family history and many other salient points is lacking in the general format of a newspaper column. I point out that my answer will be limited without that information, and there are some questions that simply cannot be answered by mail.

