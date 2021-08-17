To Your Good Health: Husband's facial nerve pain comes in waves, lasts months

DEAR DR. ROACH: My husband suffers from trigeminal neuralgia. This is often very painful for months at a time, then the pain will stop for a few months before it begins again. He does not want to begin taking an antiseizure medication. Are there any natural remedies? — B.K.

ANSWER: Trigeminal neuralgia is a pain syndrome involving the trigeminal nerve, which provides the sensation to the face in three bands, called divisions of the nerve: the eye and scalp, upper jaw and nose, and lower jaw and ear.

The pain of trigeminal neuralgia tends to be intermittent, coming in spasms, which can occur infrequently or many times daily. The pain is often described as being like an electric shock or stabbing sensation. However, some people have continuous pain, and the quality may be described as burning. Touching specific areas of the face may trigger a spasm of pain. The diagnosis of trigeminal neuralgia is frequently delayed, as physicians and dentists may not recognize the pain as coming from the nerve.

Your husband's experience — episodes lasting for weeks to months followed by a pain-free interval, lasting months to years — is also very common.