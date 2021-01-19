To Your Good Health: How long after shingles can a person get vaccinated?

Unfortunately, no vaccine is perfect — even our best vaccines. Some people will get shingles despite getting the vaccine. Fortunately, the vaccine is even better at preventing the worst complication of shingles, persistent pain called postherpetic neuralgia. Trials have shown 89% to 100% protection against this terrible complication. In people in their 80s, it can indeed last up to a year and occasionally longer.

DEAR DR. ROACH: My 34-year-old son who has Crohn's disease told me he is using pure 91% bottled alcohol to cleanse his hands because of possible contact with coronavirus when he has to go out. He is being careful especially since he is being treated with Remicade. I want to know if this alcohol use is safe for him. Doesn't isopropyl alcohol get absorbed into the bloodstream? Could this poison him? I asked him to stop using it too, since it will make his hands cracked and dry for winter. — Anon.

ANSWER: Hand sanitizers may be made from wither isopropyl alcohol (rubbing alcohol) or ethanol (the kind in alcoholic drinks). Both can be absorbed to some extent through the skin, but the amount absorbed through the hands is not enough to cause toxicity. However, using isopropyl alcohol as a fever reducer all over the body CAN cause enough absorption into the body to cause toxicity. It is not recommended.