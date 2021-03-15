To Your Good Health: Hot flashes have not subsided post-prostate cancer treatment

DEAR DR. ROACH: I just got my COVID-19 vaccination with the Moderna vaccine. I will have a booster in 28 days. Am I protected from the "new strain"? Or will I need yet another type of vaccination? — J.P.

ANSWER: At the time of this writing, most experts agree that both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines provide a high degree of protection against the currently predominant strains. There is less protection against the South African variant.

Some variants, such as the UK B.1.1.7, seem to be more likely to transmit from person to person compared with those that have previously been circulating, and may even be more likely to cause serious disease or death in an infected person.

Despite the reassurance about protection, it is possible that future mutations in the virus could lead to a large enough structural change in the spike protein that the vaccine will be significantly less effective.

The best way to prevent this is to get control over the pandemic as fast as possible. The more people that are infected with COVID-19, the more chances the virus has of developing a resistant variant. If that happens, a new vaccine would indeed be needed, although vaccine development would be much easier due to the immense amount of work already done.

It is not clear whether yearly (or some other frequency) boosters will be required. Immunity might wear off, or new variants may continue to emerge that require new vaccines. This is similar to what is seen with seasonal flu. This is all speculative until we have more information.

