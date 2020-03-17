To Your Good Health: High potassium levels require treatment

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The colon contents normally have high levels of potassium. Patiromer (Veltassa), sodium zirconium cyclosilicate (Lokelma) and sodium polystyrene sulfonate (a discontinued brand name was called Kayexalate) all are substances that avidly bind potassium chemically, but they are prepared already bonded with a different ion. It's calcium in the case of Veltassa, and sodium in the case of Lokelma and Kayexalate. In the colon, the potassium binds to the medication in exchange for the other positive ion. Both Veltassa and Kayexalate also contain sorbitol, which often causes diarrhea, which helps bring potassium levels down faster.

Veltassa ($818 per month on Goodrx.com) and Lokelma ($673 per month) are quite expensive; however, generic Kayexalate, despite being a bit less expensive, is not a recommended treatment due to its increased risk of intestinal ulceration and perforation.

Since Lokelma is less costly, you might ask your nephrologist about it. Otherwise, keep a very careful diet. Only a kidney transplant or dialysis will definitively treat the high potassium.

DEAR DR. ROACH: I have seen advertising for magnetic bracelets. Does wearing magnets really do anything for your health? — G.T.

ANSWER: Numerous studies have been done, but there is no convincing evidence that magnets are any better than placebo for wrist pain, back pain or hip and knee arthritis. However, the placebo response is powerful. If you really believe that a placebo — which might be a medication, a wearable magnet or surgery — is going to help with symptoms, it often does help. This happens as much as a third of the time. There are no side effects from wearing a magnet, but you should keep powerful magnets away from your credit cards.

