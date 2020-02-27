To Your Good Health: Hiatal hernia is larger than normal hole in diaphragm

DEAR DR. ROACH: My father was recently diagnosed with a type 4 hiatal hernia. His doctor said that this can be very serious and he may need to have surgery to correct the problem. He's 85 years old. Can you shed some light on this situation? — J.S.

ANSWER: There is a hole in the diaphragm for the esophagus to go through. By far the most common type of hiatal hernia, type 1, is simply a larger than normal hole in the diaphragm, allowing the stomach to slide up into the chest. Most people can manage their hiatal hernia medically, and only those with symptoms that cannot be controlled with lifestyle changes and medication are considered for surgery.

I have never seen a type 4 hiatal hernia, in which the defect is so large that the stomach AND other abdominal organs — such as the colon, spleen, pancreas, or small intestine — are present in the chest cavity. The complications of a type 4 hiatal hernia include bleeding, twisting of the organs, obstruction of the intestines and compromise of lung function.