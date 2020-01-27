To Your Good Health: Hepatitis A and B vaccines very important if infected with C

I'm afraid your doctor must not have conveyed the information correctly, since hepatitis A and B vaccines are particularly important for a person with hepatitis C to receive. You should have gotten those vaccines years ago. The only reason I can think for not giving them to you would be that your blood tests previously might have shown you already had immunity to both hepatitis A and B. These are simple blood tests to run: If you are immune, you don't need to worry about it, but if not, you should consider vaccination. Hepatitis A vaccine is particularly important to get, as the disease can be transmitted by contaminated food and water, and is common in Egypt. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends hepatitis B vaccination for travelers who might consider a new sexual partner, tattoo or medical procedure while in Egypt.