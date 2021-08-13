To Your Good Health: Heart murmurs, explained

Most heart murmurs do not require treatment and shouldn't make you worried. Your regular doctor or cardiologist should be able to tell you whether yours is the kind that needs to be kept an eye on or if you can ignore it. Caffeine intake is not a problem for people with heart murmurs.

Physicians hear heart murmurs so often that we can forget that the term can be concerning to people who are just hearing they have one and suspect it means a serious heart problem, which it usually does not.

DEAR DR. ROACH: To listen to the heart or lungs, some practitioners place the stethoscope on the patient's skin; others place it on the outside of the patient's clothing. I would appreciate your comments on how the two techniques compare. — B.L.

ANSWER: Directly on the patient's skin allows for the best sound transmission. When listening to a very soft heart murmur, having a quiet room and the patient's chest completely exposed is necessary. However, a thin garment, such as a T-shirt or a hospital gown, doesn't create a large loss of sound. Thicker garments make listening to the chest considerably less effective, so that an examiner may only be able to hear very significant abnormalities.

I teach my students to have a patient disrobe entirely. Sometimes, physicians take shortcuts for the sake of time, but it does come at a cost of accuracy.

