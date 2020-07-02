To Your Good Health: Heart failure after viral infection provokes sudden life changes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DEAR DR. ROACH: My son-in-law had Guillain-Barre as a child, and is now 39 and a new father. He has an executive job with nothing strenuous. He cannot get the flu shot and consequently got the flu. He has been diagnosed with an infection around the heart and was hospitalized for several days.

No one seems able to cure this. Recently he was told he may never return to work and cannot do any heavy lifting or exercising, including taking care of the baby. My concern is about what is going to happen to his quality of life — attention to his wife, who wants more children; his job; and day-to-day functioning, like just taking out the garbage. Why are the doctors telling a 39-year-old man that sitting on the sofa for the rest of his life is the outcome? Maybe I am unsympathetic here, but is there truth to this? — A.R.

ANSWER: My suspicion is that your son-in-law has suffered a serious complication of a viral infection: viral myocarditis. It is a rare complication of several viral infections, including influenza, but also other viruses, such as Coxsackie B and even the coronavirus. The virus and the body's response to it both can damage the heart muscle. Based on your reports, I suspect your son-in-law has developed heart failure due to an infection.