To Your Good Health: Guillain-Barre syndrome is an autoimmune response

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are mRNA vaccines, and the FDA noted there has not been an increased number of GBS among recipients of either of these vaccines. I recommend you get an mRNA vaccine. You should, of course, discuss this with your doctors. I understand you must be frustrated with the mixed messages you are getting from your doctors, so if possible, discuss it further with the doctor who is most current on the COVID-19 situation, which changes daily. An infectious disease doctor might be a good choice.

DEAR DR. ROACH: Does surgery really "fix" a torn meniscus? Does anything, for that matter? — J.F.

ANSWER: The menisci are structures resembling a doughnut that's been cut in half and stuck onto the tibia, or shin bone. The hole is positioned at the femoral condyles, the round parts of the thigh bone.

The menisci provide shock absorption and stability to the joint. In young people, the menisci are usually torn by substantial trauma, especially by landing on the leg in an unfavorable way, often with a twisting movement, so the knee, not the muscles, takes the blow. However, in older people — and I am sad to say that "older" in this context means over 50, on average — the menisci can tear just from degeneration, without any extreme trauma.