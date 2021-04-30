To Your Good Health: Guidelines for get-togethers post-vaccination

DEAR DR. ROACH: Please provide some clarity on family get-togethers in the new age of post vaccinations. Some members of our family have now been vaccinated, while others (mostly younger members in their 20s to 50s) have not yet — or may never be vaccinated, for reasons that confound me.

Our family would like to gather this year in a small group of about five or six people. May we all safely do so? Please note that I am immunocompromised after having received chemo for breast cancer. I am now fully vaccinated. My sense is that we may get together, although I should continue to wear my mask. What is your professional guidance? — E.S.F.

ANSWER: Recent interim guidelines released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention state that fully vaccinated people can visit with other fully vaccinated people indoors without wearing masks or physical distancing, and may visit with unvaccinated people from a single household who are at low risk for severe COVID-19 disease indoors, without wearing masks or physical distancing.