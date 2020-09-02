To Your Good Health: Gout pain comes from crystals that form in joints

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 71-year-old woman recently diagnosed with gout. I have been put on colchicine and allopurinol. Are these the best medications? Will it ever go away? I have it in my right foot, but I worry about my left foot. Why the feet? I don't drink. What kind of diet would you suggest? — B.B.

ANSWER: Gout is a disease that's been known for centuries. It is caused by deposition of crystals of monosodium urate into areas of the body, especially the joints. A high blood uric acid level is necessary for developing gout, but most people with high uric acid levels don't develop gout. Gout tends to form in the feet because the feet are cooler than most of the body. Lower temperatures favor formation of crystals. Gout can also form in soft tissues of the body, especially the hands and ears, where it is called tophaceous gout.

Diet is important in people with gout. Alcohol use can bring on a gouty attack. Eating large amounts of animal protein, both meat and fish (especially shellfish), increases the risk of a gout attack as well. Sugar-sweetened beverages with fructose should be avoided. However, drastic changes in the diet are generally neither required nor helpful. Losing weight (if overweight) can have a significant improvement in the frequency of gout attacks.