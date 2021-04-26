To Your Good Health: Got gout? It's best to be sure of the diagnosis

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 76-year-old female in reasonably good health. Around Thanksgiving last year, my left ankle was swollen, red and very painful. I thought it was tendonitis, so I stopped going for my half-hour walks in the morning. Around Christmas, my doctor ran a blood test that showed my uric acid was high. He said I had gout and prescribed Indocin and colchicine. I stopped taking it after a week because of bad side effects — vomiting and dizziness. I took Advil when the pain was really bad, and I drank a lot of water and avoided trigger foods. My swelling has gone down, but the pain still comes in bursts. I have a lot of pain after sitting for a while, and when get up, I limp.

Must I live with this pain, or is there medication that will get rid of the gout? I am concerned that I will not be able to walk. — J.D.S.

ANSWER: Although you might have gout, by themselves an elevated uric acid level and an affected joint do not make the diagnosis for certain. The diagnosis is confirmed by identification of monosodium urate crystals in the joint. A combination of other criteria can make the diagnosis probable, but your presentation isn't classic. The most common affected joint is the big toe, and gout is seen more often in men. I would encourage pursuing a definitive diagnosis, and a rheumatologist is the expert you should consult.