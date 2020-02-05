To Your Good Health: Good hygiene and vaccination go hand in hand to combat flu

The combination of careful hand hygiene and a flu shot might provide up to 75% protection against the flu. Unfortunately, there is nothing that is 100% effective if you get exposed, and nearly all of us potentially get exposed during flu season.

DEAR DR. ROACH: A couple of years ago a sports medicine doctor diagnosed pain in my right knee as chondrocalcinosis. I had never heard of this previously. He told me there was no surgical solution. I do rub Voltaren 2.32% (brand name, which I get from Mexico) on my knee when it is flaring with pain, which does help. The pain is especially bad when I am on my knees doing work around the house. I am 77 years old and otherwise in pretty good health. Why is Voltaren only available as 1% in the U.S.? — O.D.