To Your Good Health: For many OTC drugs, listed dose covers most people

When a drug has a large range between the minimum effective dose and a toxic dose, it is generally safe and may be appropriate for over-the-counter use. Pharmacologists call this the toxic-therapeutic ratio or the therapeutic index. Aspirin has a therapeutic index of 4, meaning that you have to take four times the effective dose for it to be toxic. This makes aspirin (relatively) less safe for an over-the-counter drug, compared with newer antihistamines, for example, which have a therapeutic index around 35.

Emergency room visits and hospital admissions are still common for accidental ingestion of aspirin. I want to re-emphasize that every person is different, and one 125-pound person may have toxicity at a dose another 125-pound person will not. (Puberty, incidentally, causes dramatic changes in metabolism of some drugs. My colleagues in pediatrics essentially always dose drugs by body weight.)

Drugs with narrow therapeutic indices need to be carefully monitored. A doctor must monitor the drug effect and toxicity, and adjust dosing as appropriate. These are not appropriate for over-the-counter use, and are often monitored by drug levels. One example of this is warfarin (Coumadin), an anticoagulant. Chemotherapy, which have some of the narrowest therapeutic indices of all drugs, are dosed based on careful measurement of weight and height, and kidney and liver function, and still requires exceptionally close monitoring. Personalized dosing of a few drugs is possible now by estimating enzyme activity through genetic analysis.

Dr. Roach regrets that he is unable to answer individual letters, but will incorporate them in the column whenever possible. Readers may email questions to ToYourGoodHealth@med.cornell.edu or send mail to 628 Virginia Dr., Orlando, FL 32803.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0