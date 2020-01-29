To Your Good Health: For cataracts, the treatment is surgical

DEAR DR. ROACH: I have recently been diagnosed as having early stages of cataracts. Is there anything I can do to reverse the cataracts or reduce their progression? I am 67, don't smoke, drink in moderation, and have a glucose level under 100. I hear lanosterol eyedrops show promise. Is there any harm in trying them? — M.L.

ANSWER: Cataracts are opacities in the lens of the eye. Cataract is a disease of aging; if you live long enough, you are likely to develop them. Not all cataracts need treatment, but definitive treatment is to remove the lens with the cataract and replace it with an artificial lens.

Naturally, there is a search for medical treatments that could make this surgery unnecessary. Although one early study in dogs seemed to show improvement in cataracts using lanosterol, several trials since then have shown no benefit to lanosterol, either in lab animals (rats) or in humans. Another substance, rosmarinic acid (from rosemary), restored the transparency of cataract material in human cataracts (after breaking the cataract up with sound waves); however, there is still a long way to go to see whether it is safe and effective in humans.

I recommend against any medicinal treatments for cataracts until better evidence is available.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}