To Your Good Health: Foot pain? Don't wait to visit a specialist!

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 73-year-old male with continued pain in my right foot and ankle for the past five years. I try to stay active by golfing two days a week in season, and I walk 3 miles four times weekly around the neighborhood. The pain started about five years ago after a very active week of walking five days straight. My family doctor recommended I try some arch support inserts for my athletic and golf shoes, which I did try for one year. I stopped after that because they did not help.

He also referred me to a foot doctor, who I saw for two years. We tried a steroid shot and measured orthotics, but the pain continued. The foot doctor treated me for plantar fasciitis, and an X-ray indicated I may also have some arthritis. He recommended I massage the foot and plantar area, which does help. The third solution is surgery on the plantar fascia, or possibly on the joint with arthritis. I'm currently trying an over-the-counter gel for arthritis called Voltaren as a last resort before possible surgery. My questions are: What is your opinion of Voltaren and its success rate for my condition, and is there anything else I should consider before surgery? — M.L.