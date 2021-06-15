To Your Good Health: Find the right med and dosage to treat protein S deficiency

DEAR DR. ROACH: My father was diagnosed with protein S deficiency, but there isn't much information on it. I'm unable to find a doctor who specializes in it or even knows about it. His health is declining fast, and we are thinking it might be linked to this. The amount of Lovenox he has to inject daily is equivalent to an ICU patient needing life-saving intervention. His blood clots so quickly that you would think sand flows through his veins. Is there a way to reverse this or at least correct the clotting? — E.O.

ANSWER: Almost all of the many blood-clotting "factors" are made in the liver. Most are so named because they help the blood clot. Deficiencies in these factors cause an inability to form normal clots and therefore increase bleeding risk. Hemophilia is the best example of this. However, protein C and protein S work the other way — they tend to slow down the blood-clotting response. Thus, deficiencies in proteins C and S, which are almost always inherited, put people at risk for excess clotting. These clots are most dangerous when they break off from the deep leg and hip veins, where they most commonly form, and flow into the lungs, a condition called a pulmonary embolus.