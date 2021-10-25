To Your Good Health: Even normal hearts sometimes have abnormal heartbeats

DEAR DR. ROACH: I was diagnosed with paroxysmal atrial tachycardia when I was 5 years old. I had an ablation to treat it when I was 48, which was successful. I have always had and continue to have abnormal heartbeats, especially when I get sick or tired, and when I was pregnant. For the past year, I occasionally have been woken up with these abnormal heartbeats. The episode only lasts about 10-15 seconds and then stops on its own. I have also had more abnormal heartbeats lately. How can I tell if this is atrial fibrillation or just the usual abnormal beats that I have had my whole life? Some history: I am now 66 years old. I have been evaluated a few times throughout my life by cardiologists, the last time about 10 years ago. I was diagnosed with breast cancer in December and had radiation treatments. Could that be why I am having so many abnormal beats? — J.D.