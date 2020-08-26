To Your Good Health: Epic search launched for cause of high hemoglobin level

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 51-year-old male in very good health. I have had blood tests taken yearly for the past 15+ years. Nearly every test shows high hemoglobin. My average is 17.4, but has been as high as 18.1 within the past several years. (Anything above 17.5 is considered high.)

My primary care physician was never concerned. He said that my numbers were not much over the threshold and that as long as the numbers hold steady and are not increasing, there is nothing I should do about it.

He retired a year ago, and my new doctor is very concerned. I was sent to a hematologist, who also was concerned about the high hemoglobin. We discussed what could cause this, and ruled out everything — including using performance enhancing drugs, sleep apnea, etc. She ran another set of blood tests to check for genetic markers for polycythemia vera. They came back negative. I did not have a bone marrow biopsy nor a test for erythropoietin.

Is there any reason to keep searching for a cause when it seems I've exhausted the list? The primary concern is that I am at an increased risk of blood clotting that could cause a stroke or heart attack, so my doctor suggested I take baby aspirin. Should I have my blood's clotting ability tested? Can I continue to donate blood? — L.B.