To Your Good Health: Elevation, exercise and compression help fight swollen legs

I have yet to meet a person who cordially liked compression stockings. They are tight and not always easy to get on. One piece of advice is that, especially as a person starts using them, having a second pair of hands can be very helpful to getting them on. Once they are on, they work. They can be quite uncomfortable at first, but as the legs become less swollen, the stockings feel less tight. There are tools to help people get them on, and gloves that make it easier to grab the compression stockings. Your doctor should be giving you precise instructions on the length and desired compression of the stockings, and a surgical supply store or specialty pharmacy can measure you for the correct size. In general, stockings are worn during the day and removed at night.