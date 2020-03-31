To Your Good Health: Elderberry syrup and allergy

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 66-year-old male who lives in Louisiana. I have suffered seasonal allergies all my life. They seem to be present almost year-round as I get older. I have tried every over-the-counter medication I can find and some prescription medications, with little long-term relief.

The new rage here to combat these allergies is elderberry syrup. It combines elderberries, echinacea, cinnamon, clove, ginger and local honey. I have Type 2 diabetes controlled by oral medication and only have to check my A1C every three months. It is usually no higher than 6.2. I would like to know if this combination of ingredients would work to combat my allergies and, secondly, if taking a tablespoon a day five days a week would negatively affect my diabetes. — D.S.

ANSWER: A recent study showed that elderberry syrup was substantially more effective than placebo at reducing respiratory symptoms from the cold or flu. It is possible but unproven that it might be helpful in seasonal (or even perennial) allergy symptoms. The study used a commercial extract, which did not include the other substances you are finding in Louisiana.