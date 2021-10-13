To Your Good Health: Dysplasic mole increases future risk of melanoma

In addition to your regular skin exam by your dermatologist, you should make it a point to check yourself for any new or changing moles.

DEAR DR. ROACH: We're almost into flu shot season, and, at about the same time, I'll be at eight months since my second Moderna shot, which I understand is when I'll be eligible for the third one. Here's my question: Should I separate these two injections by a certain amount of time to avoid any problems? And if so, what is an adequate time frame? — B.F.

ANSWER: When the COVID-19 vaccines were first released, doctors recommended against getting them around the time of any other vaccine. That advice has changed, reflecting our increasing experience with this disease. Currently there are no restrictions on getting the COVID-19 vaccine in terms of timing of other vaccines. However, if you had more than the usual sore arm and some fatigue with the first doses, you may want to wait until you are recovered from the COVID-19 vaccine before getting the flu shot.

Last year's flu season was milder than in recorded history, because of mask wearing and other measures to reduce spread of COVID-19. I anticipate this year will also be mild; as such, I would not delay the COVID-19 booster for fear of interaction with the flu shot. Get the COVID-19 vaccine first if you are worried about side effects, then get the flu shot once you are back to normal.

Dr. Roach regrets that he is unable to answer individual letters, but will incorporate them in the column whenever possible. Readers may email questions to ToYourGoodHealth@med.cornell.edu or send mail to 628 Virginia Dr., Orlando, FL 32803.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0