To Your Good Health: DVT in the lower leg caused swelling that won't quit

Once a vein has been damaged by a clot, it is always at higher-than-average risk for another clot, no matter what the follow-up testing reveals. More importantly, you didn't identify the reason for the clot. Sometimes there is a clear reason, such as prolonged immobilization in an airplane, surgery or from cancer, but many times no cause is known. If there is no reversible cause for the clot, it makes the risk of a future clot even higher. I don't think the cortisone injections were related to the clot. Together, these mean that any worsening of symptoms or new symptoms on the other leg need to be taken very seriously and promptly re-evaluated.

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 70-year-old female wondering whether it's possible to overuse hand sanitizers. Should the use of hand sanitizer vary depending on your age? — A.K.

ANSWER: Hand sanitizers are a convenient and effective way to reduce the risk of spreading infection, to yourself or others. They can be used as often as necessary. You should use enough to cover all parts of the hand and rub until dry. Most experts now recommend hand sanitizers over handwashing because they are effective and work faster. Being in compliance with recommendations is best in health care settings.