To Your Good Health: Don't skip the shots or the PT for frozen shoulder

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DEAR DR. ROACH: I have been diagnosed with frozen shoulder after an X-ray by an orthopedic doctor. He sent me to physical therapy, but this is the slowest recovery and the most agonizing pain. No over-the-counter products help, and I do not want surgery. He offered a shot for the pain. I declined. I could go back for it but, I do not want a temporary solution. I'm told this could last one to three years. Any suggestions? — D.E.

ANSWER: A frozen shoulder, also called adhesive capsulitis, is a painful loss of motion of one of the joints in the shoulder — the glenohumeral joint, between the shoulder blade and arm bone. It can come on by itself, but often, is the result of not treating an injury such as a rotator cuff syndrome early and aggressively. Without treatment, healing could take the one to three years you were warned about.

Physical therapy is crucial for treatment; however, a joint injection is an effective supplementary treatment that you should reconsider. Studies have shown that one or more injections can speed up recovery. It does only provide temporary relief, but my experience is that physical therapy is more effective when people are in less pain and greater movement because of the injection. The injection can be repeated if necessary.