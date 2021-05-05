To Your Good Health: Does my implantable heart recorder get international service?

DEAR DR. ROACH: Many years ago, I was diagnosed with atrial fibrillation and then was on medication for 10+ years. I eventually had an ablation done, and I am finally back in normal rhythm. I have been off all meds for AFib for over a year.

Two of my family members have had strokes due to AFib, so I am very concerned. I brought these events up to my cardiac doctor recently, and he has suggested a micro-sized cardiac device. I've read up on this device, but I was wondering whether one can continue to record if outside of the country, or would it stop recording and transmitting info to one health care provider. After the pandemic I have plans to go to the Holy Lands for two or three weeks. I also hope to visit a week or two each in Ireland and England. — K.K.

ANSWER: I spoke with a specialist at Medtronics, the manufacturer of one of the implantable recorders. They told me their device has about an hour of memory, and the device is programmed to identify and record any heart rhythm abnormalities, such as an episode of atrial fibrillation, or any time you activate the system if you are having symptoms.