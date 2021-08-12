To Your Good Health: Does delay of second Shingrix dose warrant a third shot?

DEAR DR. ROACH: I had my thyroid removed in 2004 due to papillary carcinoma. I see an ear, nose and throat doctor once a year, at which time I have an ultrasound of my neck area. My primary care physician orders blood tests every three months to primarily determine if my levothyroxine dosage is correct. Please advise which thyroid-related blood tests that you would recommend to appropriately monitor my level of medication. My ENT told me that an incorrect dosage may result in heart issues. — J.E.

ANSWER: Measuring the thyroid hormone itself, levothyroxine, and thyroid stimulating hormone, made in the pituitary, are adequate to monitor the thyroid level in most people. There is a fairly broad range of these hormones, but when both are in the normal range, that's usually a good place to be. If the thyroxine level is low, the body responds by increasing the TSH level. If thyroxine is high, the TSH level goes way down. It's when thyroxine is high that the heart can be damaged, particularly by the development of atrial fibrillation.

In most people with a history of thyroid cancer, experts recommend a thyroxine level just on the high side of normal. That means the TSH level will be low-normal, which is desired because some cancer cells can be stimulated by high levels of TSH. In patients with a higher risk of cancer recurrence, the TSH level may need to be suppressed even below the lower limit of normal. Frequent checks of the thyroid are appropriate to be sure your thyroid levels are not so high that you are at increased risk for developing the heart problems of excess thyroid levels. Other health issues also may occur, such as bone loss. It's a delicate balancing act between reducing cancer recurrence risk but not damaging the rest of the body.

