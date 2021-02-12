To Your Good Health: Doctor changed diabetes meds to avoid too-low blood sugar

Finally, A1C is a measurement of overall blood sugar levels, and I'm not sure additional medication is necessary for someone in their mid-70s with an A1C of 7.8%. A reasonable goal is 7.5%, and perhaps changes in diet or exercise may bring you there more safely than additional medication.

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am curious if there is any relationship between the Asian flu in 1968-1969 and having possible immunity to COVID-19? I had the flu while pregnant in 1968. I had been in very close contact to someone in September who came down with COVID the very next day. A serious case, but not hospitalized. I did quarantine, and then tested negative after two weeks. — J.M.

ANSWER: No, I don't think that is at all likely. The influenza virus and COVID-19 are very different viruses, as different as a pineapple and a pinecone.

I don't know why you didn't get infected after having been in close contact with a known case. It's not clear why some people seem to be more infectious, and perhaps some people are more susceptible. You may have had an asymptomatic case in the past. However, it is a mistake to consider yourself possibly immune to COVID-19, and a serious mistake to think this proves COVID-19 doesn't exist, as a few people have written me. Even after getting the illness, or the vaccine, people need to continue to take precautions. No vaccine is perfect, and it is clear that even people who have had COVID-19 can get it again.

