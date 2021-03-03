To Your Good Health: Crohn's disease caused narrowing of colon but no symptoms

DEAR DR. ROACH: Twenty-five years ago I had a gallstone stuck in my pancreas, causing me to have severe pancreatitis. My gallbladder was removed. I haven't had another attack since. I was taking Pravachol at the time, but was taken off of it. At the age of 78, my triglycerides are borderline high. Is there a statin I could safely take that would not cause stones or affect my pancreas? — B.

ANSWER: Gallstones are made of a combination of cholesterol and bile salts. If one gets stuck in the bile duct, it may cause inflammation of the gallbladder (acute cholecystitis), but it may also get stuck in the common bile duct, causing cholecystitis and pancreatitis, since it will block the outflow of the pancreas as well.

Some drugs can predispose to getting gallstones, including the cholesterol-lowering class of drugs called fibrates. People who regularly take statin drugs like pravastatin (Pravachol) have a DECREASED risk of gallstones. The risk in a person taking a statin is roughly one-third less than a person not taking one: Not enough to protect all attacks, but certainly not a reason to stop taking a statin.