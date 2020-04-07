To Your Good Health: Could violent vomiting be a shellfish allergy?

Finally, it's possible that you have had bad luck and have had several episodes of diarrheic shellfish poisoning from contaminated shellfish.

An allergist is the ideal consultant to help sort out whether this really is an allergy. Both blood tests and skin tests may be helpful. I agree with you avoiding shellfish until you get evaluated.

Incidentally, the ability to vomit and have diarrhea is a remarkable strength of the stomach and rest of the digestive system: You want to be able to get rid quickly of contaminated food.

DEAR DR. ROACH: My 53-year-old son carries the cystic fibrosis gene. Will his sons and his nephews carry the gene? — C.S.

ANSWER: Cystic fibrosis is caused by genetic abnormalities in the CFTR gene on chromosome 7. There are many different mutations that can cause varying degree of severity, and some abnormal genes do not cause disease at all. However, the classic cause is a mutation called F508del, and when people have two copies of this gene, they will have the usual form of cystic fibrosis.