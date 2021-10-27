To Your Good Health: Could changes in spinal health cause thyroid problems?

I don't think the thyroid has been pinched off. It may feel like it has been, but the body is very good at adapting to changes in the bone structure. A simple blood test of your thyroid function can show you how well the thyroid is doing at making hormone. Changes in thyroid hormone levels can affect weight, hair and emotions. However, chronic pain can cause those symptoms as well, so testing the thyroid will be important as you move forward through treatment.

DEAR DR. ROACH: I'm amazed how often advice on medications or vaccinations say "talk your doctor or pharmacist." How are pharmacists trained, and on what subjects can their advice equal a doctor's? — T.C.

ANSWER: A doctorate of pharmacy takes, like a medical degree, four years after an undergraduate degree. I would say that the pharmacist and the physician have complementary knowledge.

Pharmacists are expert in the uses, side effects and interactions of medications. Pharmacists also act as a check on physicians, when we make errors. This is particularly true in complex patients, such as patients with cancer or those who are critically ill. Pharmacists need to be expert communicators with both the physicians and the patients.

I often recommend readers consult with their pharmacist. During the course of my writing this column, many readers have presented medication lists where the risk of an adverse drug interaction is very high. Often, multiple physicians are prescribing for the same patient and are unaware of all the medicines a person is taking. An alert pharmacist can be literally life-saving in these situations.

