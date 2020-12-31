To Your Good Health: Couch potato seeks assistance for all-over arthritis pain

From a drug company perspective, there's no such thing as a drug working "too well." The most recent news I saw was that the Food and Drug Administration was planning to make a decision as soon as December 2020. It's possible a decision will be made while this column is in press.

Other advice I would give is that being a "couch potato" is just not good for osteoarthritis. Regular exercise of any kind helps reduce pain. I do understand you are in terrible pain and on opiates, but any kind of movement will help.

Being in a pool is one activity that virtually all of my patients with severe osteoarthritis can tolerate. You might check on what is available in your area. With so many joints affected, surgery may not be practical, but still ask your doctors at the VA their opinion on whether joint replacement surgery is worth considering.

DEAR DR. ROACH: My daughter had chickenpox at age 2-3 years and then had shingles at age 5. She is currently 27 years old. Do you recommend that she have a shingles vaccine? — Anon.