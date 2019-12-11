To Your Good Health: Coping with post-surgery impairment

Having a degree of cognitive impairment, such as dementia, prior to surgery is a major risk factor as well. Many very high-functioning patients can develop some degree of dementia without their or their family's realizing it, since their cognitive abilities are so superior that some loss is hard to notice.

Regardless of risk factors, some people never recover 100% of their function, and we have no good way of identifying who will have permanent problems. Although the published literature isn't as bad as what you have seen with your clients, up to 40% of older people who develop post-operative delirium never recover to where they were before surgery. There are no known treatments for delayed recovery of the type you are describing.

Given how serious the diagnosis is, prevention strategies have been developed. The best measures are to avoid sedatives; get cognitive stimulation in a reassuring environment; maintain visual and auditory aids for sensory input (that means glasses and hearing aids); get moving early; and avoid becoming dehydrated. These are particularly important for people with risk factors for developing cognitive decline after surgery. So far, these expensive interventions have been done only in a handful of centers, but I hope that they will become more routine.

I honor your willingness to bring up this important issue, and I wish I had more optimistic news for you. For many surgeries, there is no choice involved. For elective surgeries, however, I would recommend that seniors keep the possibility of cognitive decline in mind when deciding whether to proceed.

