To Your Good Health: Colonoscopy not recommended past 85

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am 50 years old and have rheumatoid arthritis. I am treated with methotrexate, celecoxib and Tylenol. I have severe pain in the hip, and I am afraid I might need a hip replacement. Is there any stronger medication to keep me from needing a hip replacement? How long does it take to get over it? — D.A.

ANSWER: Rheumatoid arthritis is one of the most common of the inflammatory forms of arthritis. It is an autoimmune disease that can attack many tissues of the body — not just the joints, but the lungs and heart (among others) as well. The early use of methotrexate (ideally within weeks of diagnosis) and the newer biological agents to treat RA have been effective in preventing the severe joint damage we commonly used to see 30 years ago. Far fewer joint replacements are done for rheumatoid arthritis now; the vast majority are for osteoarthritis, where we don't yet have effective treatment to stop joint damage.

Unfortunately, once joint damage is done — for example, if RA wasn't diagnosed early or effective disease-modifying treatment not begun quickly — the damage cannot be reversed. Joint replacement may still be necessary. Hip joint replacement for rheumatoid arthritis by experts has a better than 90% success rate.

"Getting over" a hip replacement is a process, but one that begins quickly, with most people walking (with help by a physical therapist) the day of surgery. Within a few weeks of surgery, most people begin to feel recovered, but will continue to improve over the next six to 12 months. In my experience, predictors for good outcomes include people who remain active as much as possible prior to the surgery and then work hard in physical therapy and at home after surgery.

