To Your Good Health: Coconut oil in coffee can have mixed results on cholesterol

Does lying down overnight in business class mitigate the formation of blood clots, especially in elderly passengers, as opposed to sitting up in economy with ones feet on the floor? Or should business class passengers also be advised to get up and walk around the cabin each hour to avoid DVT (and sleep)? — E.V.M.

ANSWER: This has been studied, although there were not enough blood clots in either group to be able to show a difference. The study authors looked at D-dimers, a blood test known to correlate with blood clot risk. In this study, business class did not differ significantly from economy class for development of an elevated D-dimer.

Most people do not need to worry about developing a clot during travel. The risk of a clinically significant blood clot is small, less than 0.05%. Even so, for people who have never had a blood clot and who otherwise do not have risk factors, general advice for people concerned about a blood clot would be to walk on an hourly basis as you suggest; drink enough fluids to keep from getting depleted (the dry air on planes can cause you to lose fluid faster than you might think); and doing leg exercises while sitting.

People who are at increased risk for a blood clot — for example, those with a history of blood clots in the past; pregnant women; people with active cancer; and those who have just undergone surgery — should consider additional maneuvers that have been shown to reduce blood clot risk during flights. These include wearing compression stockings, as well as following the advice above. Those who are at very high risk should discuss with their doctors about using medication prior to a long flight.

