To Your Good Health: Change in BP meds caused loud, pounding pulse

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 72-year-old woman on medication for high blood pressure and cholesterol. For 15 years, I took atenolol, 25 mg twice daily. I developed hair loss, and my doctor said to stop the atenolol immediately, that hair loss was a known side effect. He put me instead on 120 mg of extended release diltiazem and upped my morning losartan to 50 mg. I have been on this new regimen about four weeks.

My pulse on atenolol was in the 60s and I felt good, in spite of the hair loss. Now, my pulse is in the low 80s, and I can feel and hear loud pounding in my chest. It doesn't feel good. My BP on atenolol was in the 130s over 60s and on the new meds, it's a bit higher. What is the appropriate range of pulse, and will my current higher rate go back down if I further adjust to the new diltiazem? — M.H.

ANSWER: Hair loss from atenolol is described but rare. I hope your hair comes back.

Both beta blockers like atenolol and the calcium blockers diltiazem and verapamil slow down the heart, but beta blockers tend to do so to a greater degree. Since you have been used to a heart rate in the 60s, a pulse in the 80s, although still in the normal range of 60-100, may feel abnormally fast to you. Beta blockers also make the heart beat a little less forcefully, so the heartbeat may be stronger as well.