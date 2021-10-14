To Your Good Health: Challenging the 'no food after midnight before surgery' rule

In your case, with a procedure scheduled at 12:30, you should certainly have been able to wake up early (say, at 6 a.m.) and have a light breakfast; then been allowed water, black coffee or tea until 10:30 am. I can't say why your surgical center was so dogmatic.

Of course, some individuals may have medical conditions that necessitate longer periods of fasting, so you should ask your surgeon or anesthesiologist what you can eat, when.

DEAR DR. ROACH: My recent echocardiogram indicated that I had 50% heart function, which my doctor said was "low normal." I'm a 74-year-old male who exercises two to three times a week on a treadmill, spending 45 minutes at 3.5 mph covering 2.6 miles. Can exercise increase heart function, or once it's gone, it's gone? — M.C.

ANSWER: Ejection fraction is a single measurement of heart function made by echocardiogram. It measures the amount of blood ejected by the left ventricle every cardiac cycle. The normal range is 50% to 75%, but 75% isn't necessarily better. A very high ejection fraction is not normal. A low ejection fraction is common: About 12% of people will have an EF below 54%. A level below 45% is usually associated with symptoms of heart failure. However, elite athletes often have low normal to normal ejection fractions.

What is more important than any heart measurement is how much you are able to do. You are exercising pretty well. It is likely that if you increased your speed, you would gradually get accustomed to the higher speed as your heart function improved. Exercise can improve heart function in nearly everybody.

Dr. Roach regrets that he is unable to answer individual letters, but will incorporate them in the column whenever possible. Readers may email questions to ToYourGoodHealth@med.cornell.edu or send mail to 628 Virginia Dr., Orlando, FL 32803.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0