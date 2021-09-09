To Your Good Health: Catheterization can help protect kidneys if done correctly

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am 85 and in good health despite having had open heart surgery 10 years ago. I have been using a catheter three times a day for two years to drain urine, because my enlarged prostate distorts my bladder. It looks like I will use an intermittent catheter for the rest of my life. I am currently taking Flomax and finasteride, but it does seem to help very much. Can I continue to use the catheter for the remainder of my life without any effect? Do these medications have any side effects on my kidney? Twenty years ago, I had prostate surgery, with my urology doctor using microwaves to burn and open up the prostate canal. I am very hesitant to have another prostate surgery. — T.L.

ANSWER: The urethra in men goes from the bladder to the end of the penis, and goes right through the prostate. Enlargement of the prostate blocks the flow of urine, leading to symptoms of poor bladder emptying and accompanying frequent trips to the bathroom, including at nighttime.

In addition to the annoying symptoms, severe prostate enlargement leads to elevated pressure inside the bladder, which is transmitted directly to the kidneys. Without successful treatment, either surgical or medical, that increased pressure progressively damages the kidneys. This damage becomes permanent if the pressure is not promptly relieved.