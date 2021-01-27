To Your Good Health: Cardio and strength training both benefit metabolism

DEAR DR. ROACH: Can you comment on the benefits of weightlifting over aerobic exercise? I know that any exercise is beneficial compared with nothing, but which is better for losing weight long term? Running or jogging can burn calories, but I have read that muscle requires more energy metabolically and therefore the more muscle you build, the more fat you will burn. — K.K.

ANSWER: Researchers have debated the relative benefits of aerobic exercise against weightlifting exercise for many years, and there remains debate. However, I can give you the general consensus.

First, the distinction is often not absolute. Weightlifting burns calories aerobically; however, many serious weightlifters take pains to make sure that their aerobic capacity does not limit their ability to lift by resting in between repetitions. Similarly, many "aerobic" exercises use elements of resistance, so there is considerable overlap.

There are benefits to resistance exercise that even high amounts of pure aerobic exercise cannot achieve. Resistance training has a much larger effect on bone health. Empirically, those who do resistance training have lower rates of both falls and fractures. This is most important in older people, especially older women.